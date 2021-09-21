‘Pitch Perfect' Is Becoming a TV Show and It Sounds Aca-Awesome

Listen up, pitches: 'Pitch Perfect' is becoming a TV show!

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Peacock confirmed that a TV adaptation of the beloved film franchise will be heading to the NBCUniversal streaming service. However, instead of the Barden Bellas, the OG vocal villain Bumper (Adam DeVine) will be front and center. Aca-scuse us?

According to Peacock, the new "Pitch Perfect" will follow Bumper now, several years after his last appearance in "Pitch Perfect 2." "[He] moves to Germany to revive his music career," the streamer's description teased, "when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin."

As for the rest of the cast? It's unclear whether Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Skylar Astin and others will participate. The women of "Pitch Perfect" did just reunite for a vacation, so, hopefully that means they're all still close enough to have cameos in the show.

We do know that Elizabeth Banks will be involved in an executive producer role, alongside Max Handelman, Paul Brooks, Scott Neimeyer, Megan Amram and DeVine.

"We're so happy to have the opportunity to bring the beloved Universal Pictures franchise Pitch Perfect to the small screen and to explore the hilarious and distinct characters in this (musical-filled) world," Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, said in a statement. "We're lucky to partner with the talented Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks, who produced the iconic films; the exceptionally funny and memorable Adam Devine; and Megan Amram, whose clever adaptation of Pitch Perfect is sure to have audiences laughing out loud and tapping their feet."

Susan Rovner, Chairman for Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, expressed a similar sentiment by applauding DeVine's "quirky, laugh-out-loud sensibility" that fans "loved in the film franchise."

