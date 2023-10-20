Pink postpones additional concert dates amid respiratory infection

Originally appeared on E! Online

Pink took to social media to share she will be postponing the Vancouver leg of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour in order to maintain her physical well-being.

"I am deeply sorry to share that I have a respiratory infection," she wrote in a statement shared to Instagram Oct. 19, "and my doctor has advised that I am unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday. Live Nation is working on new dates to reschedule the shows."

The 44-year-old continued, "I am very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone. In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and am sending lots of love. xoxo Pink."

The announcement comes only days after Pink announced she would be postponing her two shows in Tacoma, Wash., due to an urgent family health matter.

Pink's Best Looks

"I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed," Pink shared in a similar statement to social media on Oct. 16. "Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all."

The Grammy winner started her world tour in June across the pond in England and across Europe, before performing throughout the United States and Canada this summer and fall. The tour is currently scheduled to go through early next year, with final dates slated for March in Australia.

Since embarking on this tour, Pink has experienced an array of headline-making moments, including a fan throwing their mother's ashes on stage, another gifting her a wheel of brie cheese while she was performing and, most recently, a concertgoer gave their newborn the middle name "Hart" in honor of Pink's married name after going into labor at her July 31 show at Boston's Fenway Park.

One extra special moment? Being joined on stage by her and husband Carey Hart's 12-year-old daughter Willow.

Pink — who is also mom to son Jameson, 6, with Hart — performed her song "Sunshine" with her daughter while kicking off her tour in Bolton, UK.

Later that evening, Carey took to Instagram to rave over the sweet moment.

"Proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!!," he captioned a June 7 video. "Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage. Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!!"