PINK

Pink cancels Friday's show in Arlington due to a sinus infection, date rescheduled

The Arlington show has been rescheduled for Nov. 26

By NBCDFW Staff

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Pop star Pink has canceled her show for Friday night in Arlington due to a sinus infection.

The singer-songwriter wrote on her social media channels Friday afternoon that a doctor advised her to not perform and that this stop on the P!nk Summer Carnival tour would have to be rescheduled.

"I'm very sorry to report that I have come down with a bad sinus infection, and the doctor advised me not to perform tonight," Pink wrote. "I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show."

Pink was to play with Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and Kid Cut Up starting at about 6:30 p.m. The show has now been moved to the end of the U.S. leg of the tour on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Pink said all tickets for the Sept. 29 show will be honored on Nov. 26, "and it will be a phenomenal show."

"I hope to see you then, and again, am so deeply sorry for any inconvenience this has caused," Pink wrote.

PINK

PINK Jun 28

Pink's reaction to a fan giving her a large wheel of cheese is the grate-est

Celebrity News Jun 27

Pink stunned when fan throws mother's alleged ashes on stage

Jun 26

Pink shows love for Gwen Stefani after performing together at Hyde Park

This article tagged under:

PINKArlingtonglobe life field
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us