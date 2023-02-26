Photos: The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Red Carpet

Take a look at some of the best red carpet looks from the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic
Zendaya attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Angela Bassett attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic
Jenna Ortega
attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic
Dai Time attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic
Jessica Chastain attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Haley Lu Richardson attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Elizabeth McLaughlin attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Austin Butler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic
Ana de Armas attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Jennifer Coolidge attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic
Sabrina Impacciatore attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Quinta Brunson attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Michelle Yeoh attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Aubrey Plaza attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic
(L-R) Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Jeremy Allen White attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/WireImage
(L-R) Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Screen Actors GuildSAG Awards

