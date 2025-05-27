The upcoming HBO Original Harry Potter television series has cast the leading roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

Newcomer Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the title role of Harry Potter. Arabella Stanton has been cast as Hermione and Alastair Stout has been cast as Ron.

"After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there," said showrunner and EP Francesca Gardiner and EP Mark Mylod in a statement.

The series, which is set to be a "faithful adaptation" of the hugely popular books by J.K. Rowling, will be released on HBO Max and also available globally.

It's scheduled to begin principal production this summer at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden outside of London and is set to release the first season sometime next year, according HBO's Harry Potter Series Casts Harry, Ron & Hermione.

The series will be released over the course of a decade.

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series,” J.K. Rowling said in a statement when the series was announced in 2023.