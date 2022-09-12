Photos: 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Looks

See all of your favorite celebs flaunt their outfits on the red carpet at the 74th Emmy Awards. The 2022 Emmys are being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on Monday, Sept. 12. Tune in tonight at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT to see who takes home the awards.

12 photos
1/12
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
US actress Natasha Rothwell arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
2/12
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Laverne Cox attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
3/12
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tim Kash attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
4/12
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
(L-R) James Atkinson and Jane Becker attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
5/12
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
(L-R) Ballard C. Boyd and Kelsey Boyd attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
6/12
Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: Zuri Hall arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
7/12
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: Shonda Rhimes arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
8/12
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
(L-R) Jeff Waite and Liz Phang arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
9/12
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
(L-R) Hiro Murai and Emma Barrie attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
10/12
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Mark Indelicato attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
11/12
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
(L-R) Patrick Schumacker, Brittani Nichols, and Justin Halpern attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
12/12
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Sammi Hanratty arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.

This article tagged under:

EmmysFashionEmmy Awardsaward show

More Photo Galleries

Public to Pay Last Respects as UK, World Mourns Elizabeth II
Public to Pay Last Respects as UK, World Mourns Elizabeth II
King Charles III: A Life in Photos
King Charles III: A Life in Photos
Your Sunset Photos
Your Sunset Photos
In Pictures: Once-Banned Book Detailing Dallas Segregation Is Re-Released
In Pictures: Once-Banned Book Detailing Dallas Segregation Is Re-Released
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us