Phish to play two shows to benefit Vt., NY flood recovery

Legendary Vermont jam band Phish is holding a pair of concerts next month to benefit parts of their home state and upstate New York that were slammed by historic flooding this month.

More than 9 inches of rain fell in one part of Vermont, whose capital was partially flooded and threatened by the near overtopping of a dam in the area. President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in Vermont and upstate New York, freeing up federal funding to help the areas rebuild.

Phish, which formed in Burlington in the 1980s, will play two special shows at the Broadview Stage at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York, on Aug. 25 and 26. All proceeds from the shows and merchandise sales will go to a flood recovery fund run by the band's charity, the WaterWheel Foundation, the band said.

Tickets for the two benefit shows will go sale to the general public Saturday at 10 a.m., with other options, including travel packages and tickets for a pre-show performance, available.

