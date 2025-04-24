Originally appeared on E! Online

Pete Davidson is spending big time and big money on removing his tattoos.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum revealed he's so far dropped six-figures on lasering off his ink collection, which at one point boasted 200 different designs.

"It’s a pretty uncomfortable amount of money to disclose," he told Variety in an interview published April 23. "I've already spent like $200K and I'm like 30 percent done. So, like, it's gonna suck."

And the 31-year-old is likely going to be spending more in the next decade.

"I started during COVID in 2020 and it’s gonna take me another 10 years," Davidson shared. "My arms are pretty much gone, and my hands and neck are gone. But I still have to do my torso and back."

He continued of the removal procedure, "I have to plan it in between work because it’s a six-week healing process each time you get one removed. Each tattoo is 10 to 12 sessions. That's 60 weeks of your life right there on just one tattoo to remove. So, it’s pretty horrible."

So, why go through all the pain?

"I used to be a drug addict and I was a sad person, and I felt ugly and that I needed to be covered up," explained Davidson, who sought treatment for mental health and addiction struggles in recent years. "And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with tattoos, but mine, when I look at them, I remember a sad person that was very unsure."

For the "Big Time Adolescence" star, getting rid of his tattoos is his way of "starting fresh."

"When I look in the mirror, I don't want the reminder of ‘Oh yeah, you were a f------ drug addict. Like, that’s why you have SpongeBob smoking a joint on your back,'" Davidson added. "They should have meaning."

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug addiction, call the national hotline for drug abuse at 1-888-633-3239 to receive information regarding treatment and recovery.

