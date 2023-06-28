Pete Davidson checks into rehab

Pete Davidson is going to rehab, a source close to the actor confirmed to TODAY.com.

It is not immediately clear why Davidson sought help.

His stint in rehab follows an incident in Beverly Hills, California, earlier this year which resulted in "Bupkis" actor facing a misdemeanor reckless driving charge after allegedly crashed his car into a home in March. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office announced the charge on June 16 in a statement.

Davidson was driving when his Mercedes jumped the curb, hit a fire hydrant and then crashed into a home, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. No one was seriously hurt, officials said at the time, and the actor's girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, had been in the passenger seat during the crash.

Davidson has previously sought help for mental health issues. He was diagnosed in 2017 with borderline personality disorder after years of depression and anxiety.

He's also made jokes about seeking mental health treatment. In December 2019, he appeared on a "Weekend Update" segment on "Saturday Night Live" where he said he planned to use his winter break to do so.

"I’m going on a little 'vacation.' You know, the kind of vacation where insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces," he said at the time. "And you have roommates but it stills costs like, $100,000."

Davidson has also been supportive of his friends who have famously gone to rehab — comedian John Mulaney said in his recent Netflix standup special that Davidson was one of the first people to reach out to him.

Mulaney, in the special that came out on April 25, said Davidson had worried at the time that the public might think he had encouraged Mulaney’s drug use.

"Some people suggested that he and I did drugs together because he has tattoos and I am plain," Mulaney quipped. "We must be up to witchcraft!"

He then clarified that he had never done drugs with Davidson.

A spokesperson for Davidson did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment on June 28.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY