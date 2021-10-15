Peppa Pig Confronts Adele About Instagram Live Comment

Adele was not prepared for a voice message from a disgruntled pig when she joined sat down to chat with a UK radio show.

The singer joined 95-106 The Capital to talk about her upcoming album release after previewing her first single, "Easy On Me," for fans during an Instagram Live over the weekend.

While troubleshooting her Instagram Live session, Adele answered a few questions from fans, including one about British pig cartoon star, Peppa Pig.

"Am I gonna collab with Peppa Pig?" Adele reads from the screen. "No!"

Those words would haunt the "Hello" star.

"You may regret saying that now, because we've actually got a voice message from a piggy celebrity," the radio host revealed.

On cue, a familiar voice played on voicemail.

"Hello Adele, that made me really, really sad when you said you wouldn't collaborate with me," Peppa Pig said. "Why not? Don't you like me?

The message seemed to catch the star off guard.

"Is that the real nowadays Peppa?" Adele asked, trying to confirm the pig's identity. "First of all babes, Peppa, that ain't the one of you I know. That's not the same voice as the one that I grew up with my son. Oh my gosh!"

As the shock wore off, she continued, "I regret it, I regret it. I spent three years watching you."

The star likely watched British's breakout pig-lebrity hit with her son, Angelo. In an effort to mend the relationship with the offended swine, she offered, "I deeply regret it. Anytime you want to go (jumping) in muddy puddles, I'm with you babes. I felt terrible the second I said it."

The radio stop is just one media visit among many for the singer, who appeared on the November 2021 covers of both American and British Vogue. Her new album, "30", will be released on Nov. 19.

