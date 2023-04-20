Pearl Jam's Limited 2023 U.S. Tour Will Stop in Chicago, Fort Worth

You can add one more band to the growing list of big-name acts coming through Chicago in 2023: Pearl Jam. And the Windy City is one of only a handful of lucky cities to get them.

According to Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation, Pearl Jam later this summer will embark on a nine-date U.S. tour stopping only in five cities in four states: St. Paul, Minnesota; Indianapolis, Indiana; Forth Worth and Austin, Texas; and Chicago.

The tour is set to stop in Chicago with special guest Inhaler at the United Center for two nights, Sept. 5 and 7, Live Nation says. The tour will also stop in St. Paul, Fort Worth and Austin for two nights each, and Indianapolis for one night.

Presale tickets are set to go on sale Thursday for active members of the Pearl Jam fan club Ten Club, a release from Live Nation says, with general public tickets set to go on sale through a "Verified Fan" sale on April 28.

According to Live Nation, Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration for the shows are currently open and lasts through April 25 at 7 p.m.

In an effort to "protect fans access to fairly priced tickets," the majority of tickets will be offered to Ten Club members, Live Nation says. According to organizers, those tickets are "priced at market rate to offset increased touring costs while also keeping prices low for the rest of the ticket inventory."

Additionally, "Pearl Jam will use all-in pricing across this tour for the first time," the release says. "This means the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of fees so there are no surprises at check out."

The last time Pearl Jam made an appearance in Chicago was in 2018.

Below is the full list of cities and tour dates announced:

Aug. 31, Sept. 2: St. Paul, MN at the Excel Energy Center

Sept. 5, 7: Chicago, IL at the United Center

Sept. 10: Indianapolis, IN at the Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 13, 15: Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena

Sept. 18, 19: Austin, TX at the Moody Center