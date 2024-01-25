‘Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's son cause of death revealed

Originally appeared on E! Online

More details have emerged about Adam Harrison's sudden passing.

The 39-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose, his father, "Pawn Stars" host Rick Harrison, confirmed to E! News on Jan. 25.

Harrison, who the "Pawn Stars" host shared with ex-wife Kim Harrison, was found dead on Jan. 19, with the family's rep attributing the death to a non-specific overdose at the time.

"Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam," his loved ones said in a statement through their rep. "We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss."

He was the second-eldest of Harrison's three sons. He and the ex-wife are also parents to Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison, 40, while Rick is also a dad to son Jake Harrison, his first child with his second ex-wife Tracy Harrison.

The family shared tributes to the 39-year-old — who was nicknamed "Wax" — after his passing. For his part, their older son captioned a Jan. 20 throwback image of him and his brother as children, "Wax wtf I will always love you bubba."

The day after his son's passing, the host shared an image on social media of him and his son sitting at a restaurant together.

"You will always be in my heart!" the 58-year-old captioned his post, adding a broken heart emoji. "I love you Adam."

A few days later, he shared older photos of the two from the son's childhood, captioning the Jan. 24 post, "Amazing memories."

"Pawn Stars" debuted in 2009 and focuses on Rick's Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, which he initially co-owned with his father, Richard Harrison, who died at age 77 in 2018.