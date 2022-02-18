Paul McCartney Brings ‘Got Back' Tour to North Texas in 2022

Paul McCartney is bringing his tour to Dickies Arena in May of 2022.

McCartney's Fort Worth stop on the 'Got Back' tour on May 17th is the only stop in Texas.

This will be McCartney's first show in Fort Worth since 1976.

Following more than a year of speculation, Paul McCartney announced the 13-city return to U.S. stages, kicking off in Spokane, WA.

"I said at the end of the last tour that I'd see you next time," McCartney said in a news release. "I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!"

Tickets go on sale next Friday, Feb. 25th at 10 a.m. American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m.

The Dickies Arena subscriber list will be able to purchase tickets in advance to the general public as well on Thursday, Feb. 24th from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

To join the subscriber list, visit to DickiesArena.com.

"We are beyond thrilled and honored to be one of 13 cities to host Paul McCartney's Got Back Tour," said Matt Homan, General Manager and President of Trail Drive Management Corp. "Our goal at Dickies Arena is to bring first class entertainment to Fort Worth and it doesn't get much better than Paul McCartney".

'Got Back' marks McCartney's first series of live shows since his 39-date, 12-country 'Freshen Up' tour wrapped in July 2019.

For a full itinerary of the 'Got Back' tour, visit paulmccartneygotback.com.