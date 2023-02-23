Paris Hilton Shares First Photos of Her Baby Boy Phoenix's Face

Ladies and gentlemen, meet baby Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

Nearly one month after Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcomed their first child via surrogacy, the heiress shared the first photos of her son's face during a photoshoot for Glamour U.K.

"I'm so obsessed with my little angel," she told the publication in an interview published Feb. 23. "When he looks into my eyes, I just melt. He's such a good baby."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

In the photos, baby Phoenix is seen sleeping on Hilton's shoulders as she receives a smooch from her husband. In another picture, Hilton kisses her newborn baby during nap time.

Last month, Hilton surprised fans when she announced the arrival of her first child. However, it was her plan all along to keep her family news a secret.

"I felt my life has been so public, I really wanted to keep it private," she told Glamour U.K. "Of course, it was hard not to tell anyone, because it's such an exciting time. But I also loved being able to share this with just Carter."

One person who proved to be valuable resource during Hilton's journey to parenthood was her longtime friend Kim Kardashian, who welcomed Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 3, via surrogacy.

"I went and did the one round of IVF, because Kim had told me about it," Hilton shared. "So I had eggs frozen."

"Kim told me about that [surrogacy] as well," she continued. "I'm using the same doctor, Dr Huang, who's the best and he has a concierge team that deals with everything and interviews the [the surrogate] to make sure that they're healthy. And we're in the process of everything now, so it's a lot."

For now, the 42-year-old is savoring every moment possible with her baby boy. "I want to protect him and to be with him every second," she told Harper's Bazaar earlier this month. "You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I've never had before. I feel so complete now."

The simple life of motherhood suits her.

"I just want to enjoy my life with my family and be normal," Hilton said. "My mom has always said to me, ‘Paris you've worked so hard, you've achieved so much, just sit back and smell the roses and enjoy it.' I don't know, I just finally feel like I'm building a real life and I'm really living."