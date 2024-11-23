Originally appeared on E! Online

Paris Hilton’s skincare routine is not part of a simple life.

The 43-year-old recently spilled on how she maintains her youthful glow, notably commenting that her “Benjamin Button” skin has been achieved without the help of cosmetic procedures.

“I feel really proud that I'm all natural,” she said in a Nov. 22 clip of her interview on the Zach Sang Show podcast. “I’ve stayed out of the sun. I’ve never done any Botox, injectables, no surgery, nothing.”

And Hilton — who shares children Phoenix Barron, 22 months, and London Marilyn, 12 months, with husband Carter Reum — credits her mom Kathy Hilton with giving her helpful tips at a young age.

“My mom told me when I was 8 years old, ‘Paris, stay out of the sun,’” she continued. “And then she taught me this amazing 10-step skincare routine. So I’ve literally been doing that since I’m 8.”

The "Simple Life" alum — who announced on Instagram Nov. 20 that she is launching beauty company 11:11 Beauty in 2025—also makes sure to incorporate other health-focused routines while at home.

“I’ve also built a spa in my house called the Sliving Spa,” Hilton explained. “It has the most epic LED lights, hydrafacial machines, hyperbaric chamber, cryotherapy. It’s basically a real spa that you would see.”

And while noting that “the plan” is to “sliv forever,” Paris added, “My husband is like, ‘Forever is not long enough, so we need the Sliving Spa at the house.’”

Although Hilton has made it a point to avoid the sun and protect her skin, that doesn’t mean the “Stars Are Blind” singer has to sacrifice looking bronzed.

“I never wanted to be pale,” she told Allure in May. “I’ve been spray tanning since I was a teenager.”

She also admitted that, at times, she would overdo the self-tanner, noting, “Back in the day, there were times when I literally looked orange.”