Paddington Bear's Message to Late Queen Elizabeth II Will Tug at Your Heartstrings

Paddington Bear has an endless amount of gratitude for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

After the British monarch passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, the official Twitter account belonging to the beloved character shared a few words in her honor. "Thank you, Ma'am," the Sept. 8 message read. "For everything."

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

The note penned to the Queen included the same five words Paddington mentioned at the end of a video he starred in alongside Her Majesty earlier this year.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

In celebration of her Platinum Jubilee in June, Paddington and Queen Elizabeth II were seen meeting (with a little CGI help, of course) to enjoy tea together. In the sweet video--also shown to the crowd outside of Buckingham Palace during the festivities on June 4--both Paddington and the Queen bond over their love for the bear's favorite snack: a Marmalade sandwich. The touching callback from Paddington serves as one of many tributes penned by figures around the world who have honored the Queen's legacy.

70 Facts About Queen Elizabeth II

Among the first included the Queen's eldest son, King Charles III, who expressed her passing was "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," he shared. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

For more tributes shared in celebration of the late monarch's life, click here.