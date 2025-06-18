Music & Musicians

Ozzy Osbourne is letting fans clone his DNA with used iced tea cans

Ozzy Osbourne teamed up with Liquid Death to release empty iced tea cans that were consumed and signed by him. And the collection is limited as there are just 10 cans — which sold for a hefty price tag.

File. Musician Ozzy Osbourne signs copies of his album “Patient Number 9” at Fingerprints Music on September 10, 2022 in Long Beach, California.
All aboard Ozzy Osbourne’s immortal train.

Indeed, the Black Sabbath frontman has found a new way to extend his legacy: To let his biggest fans collect his rockstar genetics.

The 76-year-old recently partnered up with Liquid Death to sell 10 empty cans of iced tea, fittingly called "Infinite Ozzy," that were consumed by him for $450 each. And if his DNA on the ring of the can wasn’t the ultimate accessory, the ultra-limited products — which were released on the brand’s official website June 17 — are also crushed and hand signed by Osbourne.

With these cans being carefully preserved, the "Prince of Darkness" doesn’t want this collaboration to just sit on the shelves.

READ Ozzy Osbourne Shares He Can No Longer Walk Amid Parkinson’s Battle

“Once technology and federal law permit, fans can use this DNA to try to clone Ozzy in the future and enjoy him for hundreds of years in the future,” Liquid Death announced in their latest commercial. “Just imagine if you could bring back early ‘80s Ozzy: He can mow your lawn, perform at kids’ birthday parties — anything you want.”

This isn’t the first time Osbourne has collaborated with the brand, as he announced their Death Dust hydration power last June.

And though the recent product is now sold out, this isn’t fans’ last opportunity to witness his skill. In fact, the “Sweet Leaf” singer, who shared his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in 2020, will reunite with his former bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward to perform their final show at the Back to the Beginning festival in England on July 5.

His wife Sharon Osbourne first revealed the performance in February, noting the rock icon is “doing really great” amid his practice for the reunion.

“He’s so excited about this, about being with the guys again and all his friends,” she told BBC of the Birmingham show at the time. “It’s exciting for everyone. “Ozzy didn't have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there's been no full stop. This is his full stop.”

