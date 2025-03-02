When is the Oscars red carpet? What to know about Hollywood's biggest night

The stars will be out Sunday for what's considered Hollywood's biggest night.

All awards season long, actors have been campaigning for acting prizes handed out by critics, guilds, and industry groups. It's all led up to the final ceremony: the 97th annual Academy Awards.

Before stars like Selena Gomez, Demi Moore, Timothee Chalamet and Colman Domingo enter the iconic Dolby Theatre, they'll make one last stop along the way.

How can I watch the red carpet?

The Oscars red carpet is a major fashion showcase. Oscar nominees and winners from past, present and future pose and mingle ahead of the ceremony.

ABC will begin its red carpet pre-show at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, live on air and streaming on Hulu.

E! will kick off its show, “Live From E!: The Oscars,” beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern.

What time do the Oscars start?

The Oscars start at 7 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. PST. ABC is available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers.

This year’s Oscar nominees came together for a night of celebration. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences honored the 2025 nominees at an exclusive dinner Feb. 25.

How can I stream the Oscars?

The show is being livestreamed this year on Hulu. It's also available on services offering live streaming of ABC such as Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.

I don’t live in the U.S. How can I watch the Oscars?

The Oscars are widely broadcast beyond the United States.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has a handy guide to dozens of international territories that have Oscar telecasts.