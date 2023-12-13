Oprah Winfrey reveals she's using a weight-loss medication

Oprah Winfrey is opening up about her body transformation.

The legendary television host recently shared the steps she's taken to slim down, including taking a weight-loss medication that she says has helped her feel good from the inside out.

"I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," she told People in an interview published Dec. 13, opting not to reveal the drug she's been using. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for."

As Oprah put it, "I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."

Of course, The Color Purple producer hasn't solely relied on the weight-loss medication to maintain her appearance. In the last two years, she's kicked her health and fitness regimens into high gear.

"After knee surgery, I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week," she noted. "I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends."

The 69-year-old also made changes to her eating habits.

"I eat my last meal at 4 o'clock, drink a gallon of water a day, and use the WeightWatchers principles of counting points," she detailed. "I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way."

If anything, Oprah—who has been candid about her weight fluctuations over the years—explained that she's physically and mentally in the best shape ever.

"I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I'd felt in years," she said. "I know everybody thought I was on [Ozempic], but I worked so damn hard. I know that if I'm not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn't work for me."

She added, "It was a second shot for me to live a more vital and vibrant life."

Oprah isn't the only celebrity to speak about using a weight-loss medication. Keep reading to see how other A-listers have weighed in on the topic.

Raven-Symoné

"I think it's very important we understand certain medications are made for certain people," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "and to not take that away just for glamazon purposes."

Raven continued, "Do what you gotta do, just make sure you save the medication for the people who actually need it."

Sharon Osbourne

The Talk U.K. host revealed in September 2023 that she shed 42 pounds after using Ozempic earlier in the year.

"Whatever you choose is up to you," she exclusively told E! News. "It's not a dirty little secret when you've taken something to help you lose weight, which is perfectly fine."

She added, "We don't have to bulls--t."

Sharon Osbourne is getting real about her experience with using Ozempic for weight loss. The 71-year-old revealed to the Daily Mail she is now under 100 lbs after using the medication and admits she can't gain any weight back. "I'm too gaunt, and I can't put any weight on," she said.

Amy Schumer

The Trainwreck star did not hold back when she called out celebrities for not being honest about using Ozempic as a weight loss tool during her June 8, 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

"Everyone and their mom is gonna try it. Everyone has been lying saying, 'Oh, smaller portions,'" she told Andy Cohen, who has also publicly weighed in on the Ozempic craze multiple times. "Like, shut the f--k up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop."

Schumer, who has been open about her past medical procedures, added, "Be real with people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo."

She admitted to becoming "immediately invested" in Ozempic last year, but explained that it was not "livable" for her to take the Type 2 diabetes drug and hindered her ability to spend time with her 4-year-old son Gene.

"I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son," Schumer recalled. "I was so skinny, and he's throwing a ball at me and [I couldn't]."

Amy Schumer revealed why she stopped taking Ozempic.

Dr. Drew Pinsky

"People have a mixed feeling about interventions like this," Dr. Drew exclusively told E! News at Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season two event in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2023. "They're tantalized by it, but on the other hand, they have this weird judgment."

He continued, "If we have a medication that can be helpful, by all means, people should be encouraged to think about it."

Sophie Turner

Forget winter, a hot take is coming.

The Game of Thrones alum was not shy when it came to sharing her opinion about Ozempic and its advertisements.

In an April 5, 2023 Instagram Story, the actress reposted a tweet from writer Sophie Vershbow that read, "The Ozempic ads plastered across the Times Square subway station can f--k all the way off." One ad featured in Vershbow's Twitter photos read, "One shot to lose weight," while another offered similar text, "A weekly shot to lose weight."

Turner adding her own commentary, writing, "WTF."

Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk previously told E! News that the drug is not FDA-approved for chronic weight management.

"While we recognize that some healthcare providers may be prescribing Ozempic for patients whose goal is to lose weight, Novo Nordisk does not promote, suggest, or encourage off-label use of our medicines and is committed to fully complying with all applicable U.S. laws and regulations in the promotion of our products," the Danish pharmaceutical company said in a statement. "We trust that healthcare providers are evaluating a patient's individual needs and determining which medicine is right for that particular patient."

Chelsea Handler

Ozempic is no laughing matter for the comedian. Handler revealed her "anti-aging doctor" prescribed her the medication without realizing what the drug was.

"I didn't even know I was on it," she said during the Jan. 25, 2023 episode of Call Her Daddy. "She said, 'If you ever want to drop five pounds, this is good.'"

But while she tried the drug, Handler noted that she didn't like how it made her feel.

"I came back from a vacation and I injected myself with it," she recalled. "I went to lunch with a girlfriend a few days later, and she was like, 'I'm not really eating anything. I'm so nauseous, I'm on Ozempic.' And I was like, 'I'm kind of nauseous too.' But I had just come back from Spain and was jet-lagged."

Ultimately, Handler stopped using the drug because it wasn't medically necessary for her, adding that she gave away the remaining doses to friends.

"I've injected about four or five of my friends with Ozempic, because I realized I didn't want to use it because it was silly," she said. "It's for heavy people. I have people coming over to my house, and I'm like, 'OK, I can see you at 1, I can see you at 2.'"

Khloe Kardashian

KoKo clapped back when commenters on Instagram speculated that she was taking Ozempic.

"Let's not discredit my years of working out," Kardashian wrote on a January 2023 post. "I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people."

Kyle Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got real about claims that she was taking the medication after her followers on social media took notice of her weight loss earlier this year.

Richards wrote back to one user under a Jan. 5, 2023 snap on Instagram of herself and her girlfriends after a workout, "I am NOT on ozempic." In another response, Richards added, "Never have been."

That wouldn't be the last time the Bravo star shot down the rumors, reiterating that she is "NOT taking" the medication under a Jan. 16 post on Instagram by Page Six.

Jessica Simpson

After fans questioned whether or not she was taking Ozempic, Jessica set the record straight.

Oh Lord," she told Bustle in an interview published July 6, 2023. "I mean, it is not [Ozempic], it's willpower. I'm like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that's when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it."

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi

This Shah isn't shy about her Ozempic use.

Gharachedaghi didn't "see a reason to hide" being on the medication when discussing her health journey, telling Entertainment Tonight in May 2023 that she would prefer to "just talk about it because there's so many people out there who want to do the same thing or they want to learn about what you did."

Of her 30-pound weight loss due to her experience with Semaglutide—the generic version of the weight-loss drug—the Shahs of Sunset star explained, "Obviously, I didn't look like this two months ago. So..I would be a liar to say I quit drinking alcohol and you know all of a sudden started working out like some people like to say."

Gharachedaghi went on to note that she still has an appetite, saying, "I'm actually a little hungry. Look I'm gonna go smoke a little pot and I'm gonna eat definitely."

Remi Bader

The influencer said that using Ozempic to treat her type 2 diabetes negatively affected her overall health.

"It was brand new, just got FDA approved, no one knew about it and I was so scared," Bader recalled on the Jan. 12, 2023 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "They said I need this. And I had a lot of mixed feelings."

After she went off the drug, Bader—who has been open about her battle with binge eating—said it caused a cycle of "bad binging."

"I saw a doctor, and they were like, 'It's 100 percent because you went on Ozempic,'" she explained. "It was making me think I wasn't hungry for so long. I lost some weight. I didn't want to be obsessed with being on it long term. I was like, 'I bet the second I got off I'm going to get starving again.' I did, and my binging got so much worse. So then I kind of blamed Ozempic."

Dolores Catania

Forget shedding for the wedding because The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member admitted she was taking Ozempic to lose weight prior to filming the season 13 reunion.

During the April 4, 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Catania confirmed she had been taking the antidiabetic medication because she didn't want to be "looking any bigger than anyone else," at the taping, explaining, "I got on the bandwagon." She then joked that "not one" of her co-stars wasn't also taking Ozempic and said the only side effect she was experiencing was that she was "just not hungry."

Gracie McGraw

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter first opened up about taking the diabetes drug when she shared her PCOS diagnosis in March 2022.

"To get the correct diagnosis you would need 2 out of the 5 characteristics of PCOS and I had 4," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that may have been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older."

Gracie offered an update on her health journey in a June 5 post after a commenter called out her alleged use of Type 2 diabetes medication.

"I did use Ozempic last year, yes," she wrote. "I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it."