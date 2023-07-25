‘Oppenheimer's' Cillian Murphy wants to star in ‘Barbie 2'

Cillian Murphy is feeling the kenergy.
Following in the footsteps of Ryan Gosling, the "Oppenheimer" star shared he's open to embracing a fantastic life in plastic as Ken in a potential sequel to "Barbie."
"Sure, yeah," Murphy told Cinéfilos in an interview shared July 17. "Let's read the script, let's have a conversation."
In the meantime, Murphy said he was looking forward to watching the "Barbie" movie, which premiered the same day as "Oppenheimer."
"I can't wait to see the movie," the 47-year-old said. "I think it's great for cinema to get all these great movies happening this summer."
However, a role in "Barbie 2" will likely be a departure from Murphy's transformation in "Oppenheimer." After all, the actor observed a strict diet in order to portray J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.
"I love acting with my body, and Oppenheimer had a very distinct physicality and silhouette, which I wanted to get right," Murphy told the New York Times in May. "I had to lose quite a bit of weight, and we worked with the costume and tailoring; he was very slim, almost emaciated, existed on martinis and cigarettes."
He also found inspiration for the character throughout the movie's intense filming process.
"It's like you're on this f--king train that's just bombing," he told The Guardian in July. "It's bang, bang, bang, bang. You sleep for a few hours, get up, bang it again. I was running on crazy energy; I went over a threshold to where I was not worrying about food or anything…But it was good because the character was like that. He never ate."
Although the Greta Gerwig-directed comedy continues to do numbers at the box office after its premiere, the filmmaker isn't itching to start work on a sequel.