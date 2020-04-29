will reeve

Oops! ABC News Reporter Caught on ‘Good Morning America’ Without Pants

ABC News reporter Will Reeve, the son of late actor Christopher Reeve, said he hopes "everyone got a much needed laugh."

An ABC News reporter appeared on Tuesday's "Good Morning America" without wearing pants, providing an unintentional moment of levity for viewers, according to NBC News.

"Trying to be efficient, I got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning," reporter Will Reeve explained in a statement posted to Twitter. "The camera angle, along with friends, family and several hundred strangers on social media made me rethink my morning routine."

It wasn't immediately apparent that Reeve, who was clad in a blazer and button-down shirt while broadcasting from his home, wasn't wearing pants. Yet towards the end of his segment about pharmacies using drones to deliver prescriptions to patients, Reeve shifted his bare leg into camera-view.

Viewers flooded social media with messages to Reeve, the son of late actor Christopher Reeve, with many commenting about how relatable his faux pas was.

