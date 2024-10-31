Olivia Rodrigo recalls ‘freaking out' in interrogation at border after being mistaken for criminal

Olivia Rodrigo was interrogated at the Canadian border after being mistaken for a criminal, she told Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s episode of the "The Tonight Show."

When Fallon asked the 21-year-old singer about her "Guts" world tour, she recounted getting "in trouble with the law for the first time," and it was definitely not her favorite crime.

"We were going from Canada to, like, Portland or something," she recalled. "We were at border control, I give them my passport, and they’re like, 'OK, whatever.' And they knock on the door and they’re like, 'We need Olivia.'"

Rodrigo assumed the officer wanted an autograph for their daughter, so she exited the bus. She said she was then escorted to an interrogation room around 3 a.m. while "delirious." There, she was met with a "big cop with a gun" who asked if she'd ever been arrested.

"I’m, like, 'No, I haven’t been arrested,'" she said. "He’s like, 'Are you sure?' I’m like gaslighting. I’m like, 'Oh, my God, maybe I was, like, arrested and I didn’t know it.'"

The Grammy-winning singer said she was "freaking out" when the officer warned her that she could go to jail for lying to a federal agent.

But after 30 minutes more of interrogation, the officer realized he may have the wrong Olivia.

"He goes, 'What's your name?' And I go, 'Olivia Rodrigo. R-O-D-R-I-G-O,'" she said. "And he’s like 'Oh, there’s a girl who looks just like you that’s your same age that’s been arrested multiple times, and her name is Olivia Rodriguez.'"

As Fallon and the crowd laughed at the brutal reveal, Rodrigo exclaimed, "Jimmy, I'm pissed!"

Rodrigo's "Guts" tour continues in March in South America before wrapping up in England this summer. So far, she's played 95 shows across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia. A Netflix special called "Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour" premiered on Tuesday.

"The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" is broadcast on NBC, which is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

