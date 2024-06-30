Olivia Culpo marries Christian McCaffrey in Rhode Island wedding

Originally appeared on E! Online

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey just proved they're endgame.

The former Miss Universe and the NFL star have tied the knot after five years together. The two married June 29 in a church in Watch Hill in the bride's home state of Rhode Island.

Culpo walked down the aisle in a white, long-sleeve, crepe, crew neck Dolce & Gabbana ball gown, according to Vogue, which first reported about the wedding. She paired the look with a long veil with a lace trim.

TK Guests/vibe Naturally, Culpo's sisters Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo were by her side, with brothers Gus Culpo and Pete Culpo also among the attendees. Meanwhile, McCaffrey was supported by brothers Max McCaffrey, Luke McCaffrey and Dylan McCaffrey. Of course, the couples' parents Peter Culpo and Susan Curran and Ed McCaffrey and Lisa McCaffrey also made their presences known.

And it seems Culpo got her picture perfect wedding day. After all, the former pageant star insisted there was only one thing that was nonnegotiable for her nuptials.

"Obviously my groom," Culpo explained to E! News in March. "He definitely has to be there."

Of course, the 32-year-old noted a few other things that would make her special day one to remember — including family, tequila, good weather and good times — but otherwise insisted she planned to be a chill bride, adding, "Whatever happens, happens."

Culpo and McCaffrey, 27, first started dating back in 2019, before announcing their engagement in April 2023. And for the "Culpo Sisters" star — who previously dated Nick Jonas and Danny Amendola — it's through their journeys together that made it clear she and the running back are teammates for life.

"Even when things are exciting — everything's better with another person that you can share experiences with," Culpo explained. "So being there to support each other is such a blessing and it really does make everything easier. And at the end of the day, when you have that attitude, there's no worst-case scenario because at least you have each other."

And she has practiced what she preaches by cheering McCaffrey on throughout his career highs and lows — including as he made his move to San Francisco 49ers from the Carolina Panthers in 2022, recently renewing his 49ers contract for a whopping $38 million over two years and supporting him through his heartbreaking Super Bowl loss in February.

"Thanking God for a healthy season and for putting my best friend on this earth," Culpo wrote of McCaffrey on Instagram a few weeks after he lost out on his Championship ring, before nodding he'll get another adding, "Now let's get married!"