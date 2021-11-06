Officials: 8 Dead, Many Injured at Astroworld Fest in Texas

Officials in Texas say at least eight people are dead and several others have been injured in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena told reporters the compression of the crowd toward the stage occurred while Travis Scott was performing.

Seventeen people were transported to the hospital after the crush, and 11 who were taken by ambulance were in cardiac arrest, Houston officials said. In all, more than 300 people were treated Friday at an on-site field hospital.

"That caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries, people began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic," the fire chief said.

Houston police Executive Assistant Chief Lt. Larry Satterwhite, who was near the front, said the situation developed quickly.

"It seems like it happened with just over the course of a few minutes —suddenly we had several people down on the ground experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode," he said.

About 50,000 people were at the event at NRG Park, which was being put on by rapper and producer Travis Scott. The festival, which is in its third year, expected to be a two-day event, but officials said that Saturday's lineup had been canceled.

The surge happened around 9 p.m. Friday night. The show was called off shortly after several people began suffering injuries.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner urged people not to speculate about what happened but said the incident was under investigation.

"We just don't know. But we will find out," he said.