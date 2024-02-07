Not feeling the love? Valentine's Day deals to help you through the holiday

Valentine’s Day gives lovebirds an excuse to gush over their partner with chocolate, flowers, and fancy dinners. But what does that leave for those that aren’t feeling so in love?

Here’s a few establishments helping the disenchanted deal with the big day.

Grab a slice of 'Goodbye Pie'

Pizza Hut will help you break up with your significant other by sharing one of their “Goodbye Pies” in New York City, Chicago or Miami.

In a Feb. 6 announcement, the pizza giant said the Tuesday before Valentine’s Day is known as “Red Tuesday” because of the high number of couples that break up before the love-filled holiday.

To soften the blow, Pizza Hut will send a hot honey pizza with the soon-to-be ex’s name inscribed on the box.

“By sending a Goodbye Pie, Pizza Hut will help you break up with your significant other by delivering a personalized, simple message on custom packaging with a sweet and spicy Hot Honey pizza to ease the pain,” the chain said. “The custom Goodbye Pie pizza boxes also leave a space on the top for the break-upper name to be added.”

To have the slices sent, anyone in the participating cities can visit GoodbyePies.com. If you aren’t in one of the three cities, that same website can help you ask Pizza Hut to write a breakup text to send and link to a gift card for a free hot honey pizza.

Roses are red. Violets are blue. You kept calling them “bro,” so they sent us to break up with you. pic.twitter.com/g86dIrEf9g — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) February 6, 2024

P.F. Chang’s is giving away free breakup DUMPlings

Popular Chinese restaurant chain P.F. Chang’s announced Wednesday it would give away a free six-count of their shrimp or pork dumplings to those that have just been dumped.

To redeem the DUMPlings, just send the story or a screenshot of your breakup text to CHANGSDUMPLINGS to 855-697-6181 by Feb. 21.

The restaurant is giving anyone impacted the rest of the month to get their free dinner in restaurant or via delivery.

"At P.F. Chang's, we believe in embracing every chapter of our guests' lives, even the ones marked by heartbreak,” Elisa Cordova, Director of Brand Marketing, from P.F. Chang’s, said in a statement. “Our DUMPlings program is more than just a promotion; it’s a testament to our commitment to surprising and delighting our guests who aren’t feeling the love this season." She went to say that "breakups may suck, but at least our dumplings don’t."

A salty message turned sweet

Send a salty “it’s not me, it’s you” message inscribed inside a box of sweet Insomnia Cookies to break up with your significant other.

The popular cookie company announced how it’s helping its customers end things with a limited edition Valentine's Day 12-pack cookie box.

“Has your current fling crumbled? Let us bake up your breakup,” the company said. “Choose 12 Classic cookies and one of four handwritten breakup notes to have written on the inside of the box. You know what they say, cold heart < warm cookies.”

Anyone interested in sending a breakup box can purchase them online until Sunday, Feb. 18.

even cookies understand the need for a clean break. enjoy the bittersweet taste of moving on while our cookies convey the timeless message: ‘It’s not me - it’s you.’ because sometimes, crumbs are all that’s left. pic.twitter.com/QkBnn4FPZE — insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) January 31, 2024

Cry me a cockroach

Want to ex-terminate the past without using food?

The San Antonio Zoo is allowing anyone to symbolically name a roach, rat, or veggie after their ex by donating $5, $10, or $25. After the donation, the named selection will be fed to a zoo animal.

As a part of the donation, participants will receive a digital downloadable Valentine’s Day Card.