Noah Cyrus shares how haters criticizing her engagement reminds her of being suicidal at age 11

Content warning: This story discusses suicide

Noah Cyrus is addressing hateful comments over her recent engagement and physical appearance.

The "July" singer reflected on her previous mental health struggles while penning some vulnerable words on her Instagram Stories June 29, just three days after announcing she was engaged to boyfriend Pinkus.

"Since I've announced something so pure and happy for me and my life, the internet and commenters have been working so hard to take the joy, love and happiness from me," the 23-year-old wrote. "Today being surrounded of comments calling me ugly, and commenting on my face and body—as you all did when I was just 11-12 years old."

Cyrus—whose older sister is Miley Cyrus—recalled how the harsh criticism came at a time when she "was still forming my brain," resulting in a detrimental impact on her mental health.

"I was lead to believe by these same people on the internet that myself—that little girl self—didn't deserve to live because she was not good enough and did not reach your beauty standards," she added. "I've been reminded again today how deeply f--ked the internet is and how it turned me against myself and lead myself to believe I should kill myself, wasn't worth living, ending up suicidal and dependent on drugs."

The Ponyo actress touched on the effects such negativity could have on young kids, including her own future family.

"I worry so deeply for the children growing up on the internet and for my own children," Cyrus continued. "No one deserves the words I've read today, and I'm lucky I'm in a place that these words don't trigger me into hurting myself once again. The internet is hell on earth, and we're all here together."

In a follow-up post, Cyrus explained that she brought up the issue to raise awareness for those "being affected by these same words being told to them and far worse."

"We live in 2023, we have GOT to stop judging people for who they love, what they look like, where they come from, and how THEY live THEIR lives," the artist wrote. "I'm so sick of it. People are losing their lives to these type of words. Murderous words that you people drop at the press of a button, and there is never any accountability held. I'm so tired of seeing it on the daily. It really makes me sick."

She ended her message with an uplifting note to her fans, sending her love along with an important reminder.

"You're all so beautiful, and I love you," Cyrus added. "I hope you feel my love from afar today, where you may be."

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.