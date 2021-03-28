Lil nas X

Nike Denies Involvement With Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoes' Containing Human Blood

The 'Old Town Road' artist is collaborating with streetwear company MSCHF on the pentagram-sporting shoes, only 666 pairs of which will be on sale Monday

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

The devil wears Prada — and now, according to rapper Lil Nas X, also wears custom Nike sneakers containing human blood.

The "Old Town Road" artist is collaborating with streetwear company MSCHF on a pair of "Satan Shoes," only 666 pairs of which will be on sale Monday. The controversial kicks — apparently modified Nike Air Max 97s — are decorated with a pentagram pendant and a reference to Luke 10:18, a Bible verse about Satan's fall from heaven. They'll be sold for $1,018.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The sneakers also contain a drop of human blood in the sole, drawn from members of the MSCHF team, the company told NBC News on Sunday.

Entertainment News

SNL 7 hours ago

In Emotional Speech, ‘SNL's' Bowen Yang Offers Advice on Combating Anti-Asian Hate: ‘Do More'

alabama shakes 9 hours ago

Alabama Shakes Drummer Arrested on Child Abuse Charges

News of the shoes drew outrage over the Palm Sunday weekend, with some critics slamming both Lil Nas X and Nike. But Nike was quick to distance itself from the Satan Shoes, pointing out that they're custom adaptations of existing products.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Lil nas XNike
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us