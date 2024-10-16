Originally appeared on E! Online

Nick Jonas took matters into his own hands.

The Jonas Brothers member ran offstage during a concert at the O2 arena in Prague Oct. 15 after a laser pointer was pointed at him from the crowd.

“We can confirm that the Jonas Brothers’ performance had to be interrupted for several minutes due to the use of a prohibited laser pointer by the person,” a spokesperson for the venue told Variety in a statement. “The organizing service responded to this fact. After a few minutes, the band continued their performance.”

In the clip circulating on social media, Jonas is seen sprinting off stage mid-concert while making a “time out” sign with his hands. Afterward, Jonas and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas resumed the show and played “BB Good.”

The safety of performers and fans at concerts has been a major concern with threats and major tragedies taking place during shows in recent years. The latest scare comes two months after Taylor Swift canceled her three Eras Tour shows in Austria, which was the target of an alleged terror plot. (Ultimately, three individuals were arrested as a result of the investigation into the plot.)

"Due to confirmation by government officials of a planned terrorist attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium," event organizer Barracuda Music wrote in August, "we have no choice but to cancel the three planned shows for everyone's safety."

For artists, it’s a difficult but necessary decision for everyone’s safety.

"The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows," Taylor shared in August. "But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives."

Safety has been a looming concern for artists, especially after the 2017 bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, U.K., that killed 23 and injured 1,017 just months before a shooting at Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas during Jason Aldean’s set. The festival, where 61 were killed and more than 800 were injured, remains the deadliest mass shooting by a lone gunman in U.S. history.

And it’s something that will always haunt the country singer as he came to terms with that night.

“Something like that happens and it makes you look at a lot of things different and realize how short life is,” Aldean told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. “It makes you get your act together a little bit. It definitely did that for me."