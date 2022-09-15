Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His First With Model LaNisha Cole

Nick Cannon is on cloud nine.

On Sept. 15, the "Wild N' Out" star announced he recently welcomed his ninth child, his first baby with model LaNisha Cole. "Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON," he captioned an Instagram photo of himself, LaNisha and their newborn. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."

Nick went on to say that he wishes "to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice" during such a happy time.

"I promise to love this little girl with all my heart," he continued. "Regardless what anyone says...I've given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I'm doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite being God ordained me to be."

The TV host's baby news comes nearly a month after he and model Brittany Bell, with whom he shares 19-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon," announced they were expecting their third child together, which will soon be his tenth.

Nick also shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and a 1-month-old son Legend with Bre Tiesi. In December 2021, Nick revealed that his son Zen, who he shares with Alyssa Scott, passed away from brain cancer at 5 months old.

Nick concluded his post by asking all "criticism and cynicism" to be directed solely at him and not the "loving and precious mothers of my children."

Describing LaNisha as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls," he has known, Nick added, "And only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted. As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns... Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us peace that surpasses all understanding."