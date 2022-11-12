Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 11 as Abby De La Rosa Gives Birth Again

Abby De La Rosa is officially a mom of three.

More than a year after welcoming twin sons Zion and Zillion with Nick Cannon, De La Rosa announced that their baby girl, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, has arrived. This marks baby No. 11 for Cannon.

"11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON' to arrive!" he wrote on his Instagram Nov. 12, alongside a photo of De La Rosa cradling the newborn as he looks at the infant happily. "Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

He continued, "Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn't go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world's madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don't say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!"

Cannon also revealed his newborn daughter's nickname. "BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours!" he wrote. "Daddy loves you!!"

De La Rosa gave birth three days after she confirmed on Instagram that Cannon fathered her third baby and also after model Alyssa Scott announced she is pregnant with her second child with Cannon, his 12th overall. The pair's first child, son Zen, passed away last year at age 5 months from a brain tumor.

The birth of baby Beautiful also comes after Cannon announced he welcomed his 10th child, Rise, third with Brittany Bell. (He also welcomed his ninth child, Onyx, his first with LaNisha Cole, two weeks earlier).

But Cannon's growing family tree, as De La Rosa herself recently explained, has no direct effect on their growing relationship as a couple or their dynamic as parents to their 15-month-old sons.

"Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids," she said on the "Lovers and Friends" podcast in September 14. "I'm excited for my kids to grow up and be like, 'Mom and dad, y'all did it your way. And I love that.'"

Adding that Cannon brought a "freeing vibe" to her life, De La Rosa shared that while initially she was familiar with "the type of lifestyle he had lived," she wasn't aware of "the capacity of how big it really was." But, as she noted, Cannon is her "primary partner" and she's remained "monogamous by choice" ahead of her baby girl's arrival.

And although De La Rosa said she's aware that people may believe her dynamic is "out of the norm," she is more than happy with her family.

"Naturally, yes, I can understand everyone's distaste and disagreeance in the way that I have chosen to live my life," she added. "And I find it funny too when everyone's always coming and being like, 'He's playing you, he's playing you.'"

As for what she thinks of those who think who criticize their bond? De La Rosa doesn't mind since she knows what she has with the actor.

"Technically speaking, we all know about each other," she continued. "It's just how much do you want to know, how much are you choosing to know. And I trust the connection that I have with Nick."

Cannon is also dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; and a 5-year-old son named Golden and 23-month-old daughter, Powerful, with Brittany Bell. The "Wild N' Out" star is also dad to 3-month-old son Legend with Bre Tiesi.