Nick Cannon says he's ‘done' having kids as he struggles to name all 12

After 12 children, Nick Cannon says he’s likely “done” adding to his family — moments before admittedly needing some extra time listing all their names.

The “Masked Singer” host, 44, appeared on a June 19 episode of Bobbi Althoff’s “The Really Good Podcast,” where he opened up about the being a dad to his big brood.

“I always wanted a big family. I come from a big family and I come from an unorthodox family,” explained Cannon, who shares his children with six different women.

Cannon credited his “king complex” for why he has 12 kids, telling Althoff, “I really think I’m a king,” and explaining that kings need lots of children to pack their “courts.”

When Althoff asked Cannon if he wanted more kids in the future, he ultimately told her, “I think I’m done.”

The TV host noted, however, that he doesn’t know “what God or the universe has in store for me” when it comes to family planning. Cannon explained, “when I was 30, I didn’t have any kids...then by the time I was 40, I had 12.”

Later during the pair’s conversation, Althoff asked Cannon to name his children. “You want all 12?” the entertainer replied, adding, “This is where I usually get in trouble.”

“Why? Because you don’t know all of them?” Althoff teased.

“I know all of them ... But can you just rattle off 12 of anything?” Cannon jokingly replied, adding, “All right. Here we go. I’ll label it all off for you. See, let’s keep me honest.”

Cannon then quickly named 10 of his sons and daughters: Moroccan, Monroe, Golden, Powerful, Rise, Onyx, Legendary, Zion, Zillion and Zen.

After a pause, he asked, “How many?”

Althoff, who was counting to ten using her fingers, replied, “You’re missing two.”

“I’m missing two,” Cannon said, pausing as he racked his brain for the missing two names. “Did I say Beautiful? And Halo, my youngest,” he answered.

Cannon shares his two oldest children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, born in April 2011, with his ex-wife, pop superstar Mariah Carey.

He and model Brittany Bell share son Golden Sagon, born in February 2017, daughter Powerful Queen, born in December 2020, and son Rise Messiah, born in September 2022.

He shares daughter Onyx Ice Cole, born in September 2022, with photographer LaNisha Cole.

Cannon and radio personality Abby De La Rosa share twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, born in June 2021, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, born in November 2022.

Model Alyssa Scott and Cannon share daughter Halo Marie, born in December 2022, and a son named Zen, who died from a malignant brain tumor at 5 months old in 2021.

Cannon shares son Legendary Love, born in June 2022, with “Selling Sunset” star Bre Tiesi.

In May 2023, Cannon revealed what his ex-wife Carey, thought of all the children he's welcomed with other women.

“She’s like, ‘As long as you don’t bring none of that bulls--- to the Manor of Carey,’” Cannon said during an interview on “The Jason Lee Show,” adding of the singer, “She lives in her own world, nothing can infiltrate that stuff.”

