Nick Cannon's thoughtful gesture for Mother's Day just may have not been all that.



As the dad of 12 recently explained, he sat down and composed individual handwritten notes for each of the six mothers of his kids for the holiday, but it didn't turn out the way he had hoped.

"I tried my best, I really did," he said during the May 15 episode of his podcast "The Daily Cannon." "But I thought it would be really, really good to — you know, I could buy, whatever — to show people how you really feel, write it down. And I was doing handwritten messages from the heart."

However, he soon realized there was a slight hiccup that was overlooked.

"As I'm writing the handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up," Cannon admitted. "So, when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama — see if I would just got some generic s--- that everybody else got, that wouldn't have happened."

Nick Cannon's Kids Celebrate Easter 2023

As a refresher, the "Wild n' Out" host shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 19-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion and 3-month-old daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa.

"The Masked Singer" emcee is also dad to Golden, 6, Powerful, 2, and 4-month-old Rise, whose mom is Brittany Bell and shares 7-month-old son Legendary with Bre Tiesi. Nick also shares 4-month-old daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

He is also dad to 2-month-old daughter, Halo, whose mom is Alyssa Scott. The pair's arrival came one year after their 5-month-old son Zen passed away from brain cancer.

Nick Cannon is shutting down claims that he "fumbled" his marriage to ex-Mariah Carey. The rapper talked about his former marriage on his new morning show "The Daily Cannon" firing back at his co-host Courtney Bee Bledsoe when she claimed that he botched his relationship with the songstress. "Explain to me how I fumbled Mariah" Nick said to Courtney, who then clarified she was joking adding, "I just know you're not with her, so that's a fumble." But Nick quickly quipped, "maybe she fumbled me", noting he was always "there" for the Grammy winner throughout their relationship. Nick and Mariah got married in 2008 and share 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. The duo finalized their divorce in 2016.