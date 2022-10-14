Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Color Coordinate for Ralph Lauren Show

It was date night for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The newlyweds looked chic as they color coordinated in all black to attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 runway show held at The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California, on Oct. 13.

Lopez, 53, wore a black long-sleeve, pin-stripped dress and heels. She accessorized the look with a cowboy hat, clutch, necklaces and multiple rings. Affleck, 50, opted for a dark suit with a textured blazer.

The two held hands as they posed for photos when arriving at the event. At one point, they smirked at each other, showing how in love they are.

Other celebrities who attended the Ralph Lauren show included Mindy Kaling, James Marsden, John Legend, Jessica Chastain, Sylvester Stallone with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and daughters Sistine and Sophia.

Lopez and Affleck, who officially got married in Las Vegas in July, have a special connection to Ralph Lauren.

For their August wedding ceremony — held at Affleck’s estate on Hampton Island Preserve near Savannah, Georgia — the bride wore three custom Ralph Lauren dresses. The groom suited up in a tux with a white jacket.

“Ben and I laughed the night before about getting married again at our age,” Lopez wrote in a newsletter to her fans in September. “We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids any more but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense.”

The couple first dated in the early 2000s and got engaged in 2002, before calling things off. They rekindled their romance 20 years later, getting engaged in April of this year.

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. Affleck was with ex-wife Jennifer Garner from 2005 until they separated in 2015.

“The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined. We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family,” she added, mentioning her 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, whom she shares with Anthony, and Affleck's three children — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — with Garner.

