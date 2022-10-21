New Teaser Shows ‘Back to the Future' Musical Is Coming to Broadway Next Summer

The 1980s classic is coming back to the future — in 2023 to Broadway.

Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown in "Back to the Future," makes an appearance in the new teaser for "Back to the Future: The Musical," which has been running in London's West End since September 2021, based on the hit 1985 film.

The teaser opens with Tony Award winner Roger Bart, who will play Doc Brown in the show, as he studies the condition of the DeLorean — the vehicular time machine used in the original franchise.

Great Scott! Jump into the DeLorean Time Machine and set your time circuits to August 3, 2023 for the official Broadway opening of Back to the Future: The Musical starring Roger Bart and Hugh Coles at the Winter Garden Theatre! #BacktotheFutureDay https://t.co/2TCPXjzF84 pic.twitter.com/aQaK1ot5CK — Back to the Future™ (@BacktotheFuture) October 21, 2022

“Looks like it’s got about 3 million miles on it and all this stainless steel,” Bart says while tapping the hood. “Great Scott!”

“Can this thing really do 88?” he asks.

The camera pans to Lloyd as he responds to Bart, saying, "trust me," aiming to sell Bart the vehicle.

“All right, I’ll take it for a test drive,” Bart replies. “The Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway. I’ll be back in no time.”

“I doubt it,” Lloyd says as Bart gets into the car. “I think you’re going to be at the Winter Garden for a long time.”

Friday's announcement was made on Oct. 21 to honor Back to the Future Day — the date that Marty McFly arrived in the future during "Back to the Future Part II."

Before the musical, Bart also played Doc Brown in the London production. Hugh Coles will reprise his role as George McFly from the same show.

The role of Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox in the film franchise, will be announced soon, along with the rest of the cast.

How about a RT for Back To The Future day! ⏰🚀 pic.twitter.com/i8tYeTF07E — Christopher Lloyd (@DocBrownLloyd) October 21, 2022

"Marty, Doc and everyone in Hill Valley will be living on Broadway and 50th Street for hopefully many years to come and we look forward to entertaining and thrilling audiences with this moving and spectacular musical version of the much beloved film," said lead producer Colin Ingram in a statement.

"I’m delighted to be bringing Tony Award winner Roger Bart back to Broadway and introduce Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles as George McFly who have enthralled audiences in London."

Co-creator of the "Back to the Future" franchise Bob Gale, who also wrote the book for the musical, added, "To paraphrase Marty McFly, you guys are ready for this, and your kids are gonna love it (too)!”

“If (director) Bob Zemeckis and I time traveled back to 1980 and told our younger selves that the script they were struggling to write would become a Broadway musical 43 years later, they’d kick us out of their office and call us crazy. Well, sometimes, crazy ideas give birth to great entertainment, and now Bob and I are eager to share our musical vision with New York audiences," Gale said.

Previews for the production in New York City begin June 30, 2023, before the show officially opens on Aug. 3, 2023, according to the official "Back to the Future" site. Presale tickets are available now, while the general public will be able to purchase them starting Oct. 28.

Great Scott, Marty McFly and Doc Brown are back together! "Back to the Future" co-stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd teamed up at New York Comic Con on Sunday for an official reunion, where they reminisced over their iconic roles in the beloved film trilogy.