New Pornographers drummer Joe Seiders arrested for child pornography

Originally appeared on E! Online

The New Pornographers are cutting ties with their drummer in response to serious allegations.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

After Joe Seiders was arrested on charges of child pornography and molestation, the Canadian indie-rock group, shared a statement condemning his actions.

“Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified and devastated by the news of the charges against Joe Seiders,” read an April 17 statement shared to the New Pornographers’ Instagram Account. “We have immediately severed all ties with him. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by his actions.”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to a press release shared by the Riverside County Sheriff’s department, on April 7 deputies responded to reports of a suspicious circumstance at a Palm Desert, California, business and spoke with an 11-year-old boy “who stated an unknown male adult recorded him on a cell phone while he was using the restroom at the location.”

Deputies received a second report at the same location two days later, during which an employee said “a male was entering and exiting the restroom with juvenile males at the business.”

READ Weezer’s Scott Shriner Performs at Coachella Days After Wife Jillian Lauren's Arrest

After arriving at the location, deputies identified the male as Seiders and took him into custody, believing him to also be the suspect from the first incident.

According to the release, a subsequent investigation — which included search warrants on Seiders’ residence, car and cell phone — yielded evidence “implicating him in the two reported incidents, along with additional crimes, including possessing child pornography.”

The 44-year-old was ultimately booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio for “possession of child pornography, annoying/molesting a child, invasion of privacy, and attempted invasion of privacy.” Law enforcement noted the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.

The release also noted the Sherrif’s Office believes there may be more victims, encouraging anyone with information to contact Investigator Iniguez at 760–836–1600 or Riverside Sheriff’s Dispatch at 951–776–1099.

According to The Guardian, Seiders’ bail has been set at $1 million and he is due to appear in court April 22. E! News has reached out to Seiders’ lawyer for comment but has not yet heard back.