Netflix's ‘Elite' Julián Ortega dies at 41 after collapsing on beach

Originally appeared on E! Online

Netflix’s "Elite" family has lost one of their own.

Actor Julián Ortega died on Aug. 25 at age 41 following a collapse due to cardiorespiratory arrest at Playa de Zahora beach in Cádiz, Spain, according to The Olive Press, a local Spanish outlet.

Despite initial reports that the actor had drowned, Ortega was on shore when he collapsed and, per The Olive Press, paramedics spent up to half an hour attempting to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the Spanish Union of Actors and Actresses wrote in an Aug. 26 statement. “Rest in peace.”

E! News has reached out to a representative for Ortega, but has not heard back.

According to the Union’s statement, he was a graduate of Real Escuela Superior de Arte Dramático in Madrid and a student of the Young Company at the National Classical Theatre Company.

In addition to starring in the first season of the Netflix series, Ortega had recurring roles in the Spanish-language series "Untameable," 'The Countryside" and "4 Estrellas."

Following the news of Ortega’s death, many of his fellow actors shared their condolences on social media (in posts translated from Spanish).

"Julian, I will always remember you,” actress Helena Lanza wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie with Ortega. “An empathetic, kind, generous, intelligent, talented being. How I enjoyed watching him on stage and how I loved sharing plans with him. How many talks together and how many laughs we've had."

Actor Paco Collado, who played Ortega’s father in "The Countryside," shared his support in a post to X (formerly Twitter), writing, in part, “You left us with sympathy, generosity and professionalism, many hugs friend and also to your family, a real shame in the prime of your youth, RIP Julian.”

Fue un placer enorme @julianortega_7 hacer de tu padre en @elpuebloserie nos dejas simpatia , generosidad y profesionalidad, muchos abrazos amigo y también a tu familia ,una verdadera pena en plena juventud, DEP Julian . #actor #genio #artedramatico #cariño #artista #talento #mar pic.twitter.com/LvZU4PHbXp — Paco Collado (@AberronchoTV) August 27, 2024

Another actress and friend Sílvia Marsó shared a picture with the "Elite" actor, writing, "I can't even imagine how these parents, colleagues, so beloved in the profession, are feeling. How horrible."