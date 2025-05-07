Netflix is changing its interface — what it means for you

Netflix is updating its menu.

For the first time in more than 10 years, the streaming giant has introduced a new interface to its homepage that it says will improve the user experience for its more than 300 million subscribers.

Netflix CEO Greg Peters gave an exclusive preview of the new look on May 7 in an interview with NBC's Kaylee Hartung on TODAY. The new interface will be rolled out to subscribers over the next few weeks.

"We really felt like we were going to a new space with the kind of content we were bringing," Peters said about the change. "And we thought we really need a UI that’ll make it easier for our members to find the shows that they want."

The new features include preview blurbs for every show and personalized badges to guide each person's choices. For instance, Peters said if a customer really cares about shows that have won awards, they might get an "Emmy Award Winner" badge, or a person who has watched every season of "Bridgerton" will get an alert that a new season is on the way.

The search tool has also moved from the left side of the menu to the top and uses artificial intelligence to curate content for each user.

"You say like, 'You know, I’d like something that’s uplifting, that’s a period piece, that involves these elements,' and then we can respond with titles that work for you in that moment," Peters said.

Netflix also has debuted the ability for viewers to choose between captions for dialogue with background sounds or just dialogue.

"Maybe surprisingly, around half of the hours that are viewed on Netflix are viewed with the subtitles or with closed captioning, so it’s why we invested in it a lot," Peters said.

Netflix has invested $18 billion in new content this year and has reported a 13% revenue increase at a time when most streaming services are struggling.

However, the increased revenue has come in part from Netflix raising its subscription prices. In January 2025, the company announced it would be increasing the cost for several of its plans.

Hartung asked Peters if he would refrain from raising prices for "the foreseeable future" given the stress that a turbulent economy has put on consumers.

"Our job is to keep trying to work to make the service better and then hear from members when that right moment to make a price change would be," Peters said. "So we’re not changing anything in that regard."

While revenues are up, Netflix has also had stumbles, like technical glitches during the live-streamed Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight in November 2024 that prompted a lawsuit by a disgruntled customer. There also was social media backlash to much-hyped shows like “With Love, Meghan," featuring Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

"Really at the end of the day, we’re looking at what is the viewing behavior, because that’s the thing that matters the most," Peters said. "Are we satisfying viewers, and are they watching it?"

