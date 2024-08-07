Rapper Nelly arrested for suspected drug possession at Missouri casino

Rapper Nelly was arrested early Wednesday for suspected illegal drug possession at a St. Louis-area casino after Missouri Highway Patrol officers found what the patrol said were four ecstacy pills on him.

The 49-year-old rapper and actor was held by police in Maryland Heights, the St. Louis suburb that is home to the Hollywood Casino and Hotel, where Nelly was found with the pills, an online Highway Patrol arrest report said. He also had an outstanding warrant on a previous charge of not having proof of insurance for a vehicle. His arrest occurred at 4:45 a.m., according to the patrol's report.

While Nelly's repesentatives did not immediately comment, one said his attorney would issue a statement about the arrest Wednesday evening. A call to Maryland Heights police seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Nelly, whose birth name is Cornell Haynes II, grew up in the St. Louis area.

Nelly, a three-time Grammy Award winner, is known for hits like “Hot in Herre” and “Just A Dream.” He’s had four no. 1 hits and received nine Billboard Music Awards. He recently wrapped up a series of performances with Janet Jackson as a special guest on her tour.

He won Grammy Awards in 2002 for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Male Solo Rap Performance, and his “Nellyville” was nominated that year for both Best Rap Album and Album of the Year. He also won a Grammy the following year for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group the following year for “Shake Ya Tailfeather.”

Beyond his recording career, Nelly has appeared in a number of films and television series, including the sports film “The Longest Yard” and a BET reality series featuring his family. The artist announced in April he was engaged to singer and actor Ashanti and the pair is expecting a baby.

Nelly was previously arrested on drug charges in 2015 and was also arrested in 2017 after a woman alleged he had sexually assaulted her on his tour bus.

Ballentine reported from Columbia, Missouri, and Hanna reported from Topeka, Kansas. Also contributing was Kaitlyn Huamani in Los Angeles.