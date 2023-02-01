The NBC series “The Blacklist” is closing down.

NBC said Wednesday that the James Spader drama will end after its upcoming season, its 10th on the air. It will return for its final run of episodes on Feb. 26.

"After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we're honored to reach our conclusion," showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath said in a statement.

He added, "It's been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them."

Spader has played the character Raymond Reddington, an FBI informant on old criminal colleagues. This last season, Reddington confronts “unparalleled danger” as some of those he's identified seek revenge, NBC said.

The show's 200th episode, a milestone in the often fleeting world of television, will air on March 19.

Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee and Harry Lennix are other regulars on “The Blacklist.”

The final episode will air sometime this year. An NBC spokesperson said it's not immediately clear when that will be.

NBC shared a trailer for what's to come in the final season.