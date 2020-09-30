Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera's Ex Says Their Son, 5, Asked to Go to Heaven to See His Mom

"I wouldn't wish that upon any of your ears to have to hear those words come out of the sweetest soul you know," Ryan Dorsey said

In this Dec. 4, 2015, file photo, actors Naya Rivera (L) and Ryan Dorsey attend the March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies Luncheon honoring Jessica Alba at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Naya Rivera’s sister has moved in with her sister's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, to help raise the late “Glee” actor’s 5-year-old son, Josey.

Dorsey confirmed Nickayla, 26, had moved in to help in a video posted to his Instagram on Tuesday night, adding that Josey had asked her to as they deal with the fallout after Naya Rivera's tragic drowning in July.

🗣Its not always black and white.

"(Josey) asks me if Titi can live with us. ‘I want Titi to live with us forever,' because he's now the closest thing he has to a mom. You're going to need all the help you can get as a single parent trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child,” he said. “To have a young woman who is his blood, his Titi, who is willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things, uproot her situation for the betterment of your child.”

Dorsey said he told his son that Naya Rivera is in heaven now, and Josey replied: "Well, I want to go there. How do I get there?"

"I wouldn't wish that upon any of your ears to have to hear those words come out of the sweetest soul you know," Dorsey said.

This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: "Ryan can you stop snap chatting!" Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep. 🖤💔🖤 ♥️ To everyone that reached out and I haven't had a chance to or just didn't get back to you...thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way. I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive...forget...don't hold grudges....if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know....you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about. ♥️

He slammed the “absurd” rumors that he is dating Nickayla as a “false narrative.” A recent story in the Daily Mail detailed their relationship as “inseparable” and included a series of paparazzi photos. Nickayla Rivera also responded to the Daily Mail story on Tuesday.

"S--- man, I wish I was worried about a relationship right now,” he said. “Not thinking about this and living with this every day."

Rivera drowned in Lake Piru in the Los Angeles area on July 8 at the age of 33. She had rented a pontoon boat with her son. Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said the boy told investigators he last saw his mother when they went for a swim.

Dorsey said Nickayla Rivera has been helping him get through the difficult time together.

"So when you put your child to bed you don't always have to be alone with your thoughts and you don't have to be sad any day or night wondering when does it get better,” he said. “At least you have someone there with you to talk to or just sit in silence and be sad with. You don't have to deal with being completely alone."

Dorsey added that he hopes no one has to experience what his family has gone through during this time.

“Think twice before they go insert their opinion and jump to conclusions. Think about sending people DM's wishing death upon strangers who are dealing with so much that they know absolutely zero about.”

