Star Wars

‘The Mandalorian’ to Air Early This Week Ahead of ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ Release

Disney says this episode will feature an old rival and will include a sneak peek at “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which arrives in theaters Friday

By Sarah Whitten | CNBC

Disney Plus Baby Yoda Sharing
AP

It’s a busy week for “Star Wars” fans.

On Friday, the Skywalker saga comes to an end with the release of “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Fans will also have another episode of Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” to watch. However, unlike previous weeks, episode seven will arrive Wednesday instead of Friday.

It’s likely an effort by Disney to put some space between the two hotly anticipated pieces of content. Disney did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

“The Mandalorian” was a program that fans had been looking forward to since it was announced more than two years ago. The show has dominated social media since its launch, in part because of a surprise new character dubbed Baby Yoda.

The little green creature is a 50-year-old “kid,” as Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian calls him, and is the same species as Master Yoda, although that species has never been named.

Disney has said that the seventh episode of “The Mandalorian” will feature an old rival and include a sneak peek at “The Rise of Skywalker.”

It’s likely this is another reason Disney is opting to release the episode early, especially considering how many people plan on seeing “Rise of Skywalker” during the Thursday night previews.

After this week, “The Mandalorian” will begin streaming its final episode on Dec. 27. Season two is already in production, although it is unclear when those episodes will be released.

Star Warsdisney
