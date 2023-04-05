Grab your popcorn.
MTV just announced the nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will be hosted by Drew Barrymore live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on May 7.
The nominations span across both film and television, with "Top Gun: Maverick," "Stranger Things" and "The Last of Us" leading the pack with six nods each, while "The White Lotus" and "Wednesday" trail closely behind with four a piece.
Additionally, two new categories—Best Reality On-Screen Team and Best Kick-Ass Cast—will give your favorites even more of a chance to walk away with a coveted golden popcorn bucket.
Voting is now open through April 17. Then, see who wins when the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards air live on May 7 on MTV.
Keep on reading to see the full list of nominees:
Best Movie
- "Avatar: The Way of Water"
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
- "Elvis"
- "Nope"
- "Scream VI"
- "Smile"
- "Top Gun: Maverick"
Best Show
- "Stranger Things"
- "The Last of Us"
- "The White Lotus"
- "Wednesday"
- "Wolf Pack"
- "Yellowstone"
- "Yellowjackets"
Best Performance in a Movie
- Austin Butler, "Elvis"
- Florence Pugh, "Don't Worry Darling"
- Keke Palmer, "Nope"
- Michael B. Jordan, "Creed III"
- Tom Cruise, "Top Gun: Maverick"
Best Performance in a Show
- Aubrey Plaza, "The White Lotus"
- Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"
- Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"
- Riley Keough, "Daisy Jones and The Six"
- Sadie Sink, "Stranger Things"
- Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
Best Hero
- Diego Luna, "Andor"
- Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"
- Paul Rudd, "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania"
- Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"
- Tom Cruise, "Top Gun: Maverick"
Best Villian
- Elizabeth Olsen, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"
- Harry Styles, "Don't Worry Darling"
- Jamie Campbell Bower, "Stranger Things"
- M3GAN, "M3GAN"
- The Bear, "Cocaine Bear"
Best Kiss
- Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux, "The Last of Us"
- Harry Styles and David Dawson, "My Policeman"
- Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow, "Outer Banks"
- Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, "Daisy Jones and The Six"
- Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne, "Only Murders in the Building"
Best Comedic Performance
- Adam Sandler, "Murder Mystery 2:
- Dylan O'Brien, "Not Okay"
- Jennifer Coolidge, "Shotgun Wedding"
- Keke Palmer, "Nope"
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Breakthrough Performance
- Bad Bunny, "Bullet Train"
- Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"
- Emma D'Arcy, "House of the Dragon"
- Joseph Quinn, "Stranger Things"
- Rachel Sennott, "Bodies Bodies Bodies"
Best Fight
- Brad Pitt vs. Bad Bunny, "Bullet Train"
- Courteney Cox vs. "Ghostface, Scream VI"
- Jamie Campbell Bower vs. Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"
- Keanu Reeves vs. Everyone, "John Wick 4"
- Escape from Narkina 5, "Andor"
Most Frightened Performance
- Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson, "Cocaine Bear"
- Justin Long, "Barbarian"
- Rachel Sennott, "Bodies Bodies Bodies"
- Sosie Bacon, "Smile"
Best Duo
- Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, "Do Revenge"
- Jenna Ortega and Thing, "Wednesday"
- Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"
- Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò, "The White Lotus"
- Tom Cruise and Miles Teller, "Top Gun: Maverick"
Best Kick-Ass Cast
- "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania"
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
- "Outer Banks"
- "Stranger Things"
- "Teen Wolf: The Movie"
Best Song
- Demi Lovato, "Still Alive" (Scream VI)
- Doja Cat, "Vegas" (Elvis)
- Lady Gaga, "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)
- OneRepublic, "I Ain't Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Rihanna, "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Taylor Swift, "Carolina" (Where The Crawdads Sing)
Best Docu-Reality Series
- "Jersey Shore Family Vacation"
- "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"
- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition"
- "The Kardashians"
- "Vanderpump Rules"
Best Competition Series
- "All-Star Shore"
- "Big Brother"
- "RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars"
- "The Challenge: USA"
- "The Traitors"
Best Host
- Drew Barrymore, "The Drew Barrymore Show"
- Joel Madden, "Ink Master"
- Nick Cannon, "The Masked Singer"
- RuPaul, "RuPaul's Drag Race"
- Kelly Clarkson, "The Kelly Clarkson Show"
Best Reality On-Screen Team
- Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation"
- Tori Deal and Devin Walker, "The Challenge: Ride or Dies"
- RuPaul and Michelle Visage, "RuPaul's Drag Race"
- Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay and LaLa Kent, "Vanderpump Rules"
- Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"
Best Music Documentary
- "Halftime"
- "Love, Lizzo"
- "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me"
- "Sheryl"
- "The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie"
See who wins when Drew Barrymore hosts the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, on May 7 on MTV.