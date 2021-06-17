Motorcycle Stunt Rider, 28, Dies Practicing for World Record Jump in Washington

Stuntman Alex Harvill has died after crashing his motorcycle during an attempt to break a Guinness World Record in Moses Lake, Washington.

Harvill, 28, was attempting to jump the length of a football field on his motorcycle during a performance at the Moses Lake Air Show on Thursday. He was performing a practice jump when he crashed, according to the Grant County Coroner's Office.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, but later passed away.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex's family, friends and loved ones," a spokesperson told E! News.

An autopsy will be conducted on Friday to determine cause and manner of death, which is standard procedure, the coroner's office said.

Harvill, who previously held the title for the longest dirt to dirt jump of 297 feet, hoped to break his own record at the Moses Lake Airshow. He planned to jump 351 feet prior to the tragic crash.

The stuntman's followers first learned of his accident when the event's Instagram account shared Harvill "was injured during his warm-up before the jump" and subsequently taken to the hospital. The organizers added, "Our hearts are with Alex and his family, and wish him a speedy recovery. All proceeds from today's jump will be donated to Alex to contribute to his medical expenses."

On May 18, Harvill welcomed his second child, a baby boy named Watson Robert Harvill, with wife Jessica Harvill. He shared, "Welcome to the world baby Watson."

The couple tied the knot in September 2019, with their eldest son Willis present for their nuptials.

"I married my best friend. From chasing dreams to raising a family. Jessica and I have been through it all. She has stuck by my side during my highest of highs and lowest of lows," he wrote at the time. "I'm so lucky to now call you my wife."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.