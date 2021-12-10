In Memoriam

Monkees Singer-Songwriter Michael Nesmith Dies at 78

FILE - Michael Nesmith of The Monkees performs at The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia, in 2013.
Kyle Gustafson/For The Washington Post via Getty Images (File)

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band exploded in popularity in the 1960s, has died, his manager said Friday.

"It is with deep sadness that I mark the passing of Michael Nesmith. We shared many travels and projects together over the course of 30 years, which culminated in a Monkees farewell tour that wrapped up only a few weeks ago," Andrew Sandoval said on Twitter.

The Monkees grew in popularity after the four-person group was in a TV show about rock and roll.

The band's hits included "Daydream Believer" and "Vallerie."

