Mom posts viral video of her 32-pound infant. The Detroit Lions call ‘Dibs'

Back off, San Francisco 49ers! If this California-born 6-month-old ever decides to play in the NFL, he may be recruited by the Detroit Lions.

After spotting Callum Souza's impressive size on the viral TikTok video his mother, Madison Peltzer, posted of him on Jan. 12, the Lions won the comments section: "Dibs."

Peltzer tells TODAY.com that Callum, who was born at 9 pounds, 2 ounces, weighed 32 pounds at his recent well-visit and is in the 99th percentile for growth.

She took the video in "less than a minute" just before she, her fiancé Joey Souza and Callum left for a barbecue.

"He looks huge," Peltzer remembers Souza saying.

"He is huge," she replied.

Peltzer posted the video, and when she checked her phone 10 minutes later, it already had 10,000 views. Five days later, it's over 11 million.

"I was flabbergasted," she says.

The comment from the Detroit Lions was a surprise to Peltzer, who has "never been a huge football person," and doesn't have connections to the team. Her fiancé (who happens to be 6 feet 2 inches tall and has an even taller brother) is "a huge sports fan" who is thrilled that ESPN reposted the video.

Peltzer made a second video replying to the Lions' comment on Jan. 13. She jumped on the “Moto Moto!” trend of pairing videos of adorably chunky babies with a soundbite from “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa.” That video currently has 1.4 million views.

Callum may look like a linebacker, but his mom is the one doing the hard work at the moment.

"I love him to pieces but he has to be rocked to sleep or held to sleep," laughs Peltzer, who exclusively breastfeeds her son. "So it is quite a workout on my lower back." She notes that though Callum hasn't tried solid food yet, he already tries to put everything in his mouth.

TODAY.com reached out to the Detroit Lions to inquire about Callum's prospects for their 2043 season, but they did not respond by the time of publication. They are likely a tad busy preparing for their Jan. 18 playoff game against the Washington Commanders.

Will Peltzer be rooting for her son's potential future team?

"Oh, absolutely!" she says.

