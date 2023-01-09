Family and friends are mourning the loss of MMA fighter Victoria Lee.

Lee's older sister, Angela Lee Pucci, shared the rising star passed away on Dec. 26. She was 18 years old.

"She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then," Pucci wrote alongside a Jan. 8 Instagram photo of Lee standing in front a sunflower field. "We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same."

Pucci went on to share that Lee, who won three fights during her career, "was the most beautiful soul who ever lived."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"She was the best little sister in the world," she added. "The best daughter, the best granddaughter and the best godma/aunty to Ava and Alia. We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We're all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us. We will never be the same."

In her heartbreaking message, Pucci also reflected on the impact of her sister's memory.

"Each and every little thing makes me think of you," she continued. "From the sun rays, to the sunset. You taught us to see the beauty in the simple things. You were our bright light. Our sunshine. And that will never change. You were perfect in every way. The best person I knew. The most beautiful girl, inside and out."

Though Pucci didn't share details on Lee's death, the 26-year-old asked for their family to be given "grace and respect during this most difficult time."

Moments after Lee's last fight—which she won against Victoria Souza at the ONE Championship 143: Revolution event in September 2021—the MMA star reflected on what the victory meant to her.

"I feel so blessed to be able to do what I love for a living," she wrote alongside a series of photos from their match on Instagram at the time. "I can't wait to get back in the gym and sharpen up each area of my game. This is just the beginning for me and I can't wait for what's to come."