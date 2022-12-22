Mindy Kaling is setting the record straight.

After a commenter expressed concern over "The Office" alum's eating habits in a recent Instagram post, she is making it clear that there is no reason to be alarmed. In the Dec. 21 post in question, Kaling shared a carousel of pics from a night out with a pal surrounded by pizza, pasta and chicken wings with the caption, "Swipe through many photos of me with delicious @pijjapalace food to earn one photo of me and @ericaflener."

However, one follower noted in the comments that "there is no eating in these pictures" to which the 43-year-old responded, "I actually think this concern is sweet. But I swear this is not my issue. But thank you for being kind!"

Other followers, meanwhile, couldn't help but notice how delicious the meal looked, with one user writing, "I've never seen anyone slice a tender quite like you do," and another commenting, "Yum! Also obsessed with both of your sweaters. Super cute!"

This isn't the first time Kaling has addressed her health and eating habits. Earlier this year the "Late Night" star reflected on how her lifestyle changed since becoming a mom—specifically the difference between welcoming her daughter Katherine, 4, and her son Spencer, 2.

"I had my son in the first year of the pandemic in September 2020. It was this almost extended maternity leave. I wasn't going to be on camera, the studios were shut down," Kaling explained to "Entertainment Tonight" in April. "After I had my daughter I had to shoot a movie like two months later, so I was very much like, 'Just give me grilled salmon and sautéed spinach. I'm going to eat that for three months.'"

However, after Spencer was born, instead of focusing on bouncing back quickly, Kaling incorporated an overall healthy diet without restrictions.

"Honestly, I didn't really do anything differently," she shared. I eat what I like to eat. If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it. I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I've lost a little bit of weight, but that's the way I've done it."

