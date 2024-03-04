Millie Bobby Brown surprises fans with her new ‘American' accent in ‘Tonight Show' appearance

Originally appeared on E! Online

Millie Bobby Brown is becoming an all-American girl.

In fact, fans of the "Stranger Things" star have noticed that her once very strong English accent has started to change. While recently recounting the story of how fiancé Jake Bongiovi proposed to her, Brown seemed to be halfway to an American accent.

"We were on vacation and he was like, ‘Mil, you got to be up at 8 a.m. we're going on a dive,'" she recounted on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Feb. 29. "I was like, ‘8 a.m.? Dive?' and he's telling me, like, ‘We're going to the same spot we usually go to,' and I'm like ‘It's boring, let's go somewhere new,' and he's like ‘No, we have to go to this spot.'"

Fans pointed out on social media that she pronounced "vacation," "together" and "eight" in the American style, while "bonded" and "going" sounded more British with the pronunciation of the letter "O."

"Her british accent is barely there anymore," one user noted in the comments. "i know shes been in America for a long time now but omg it used to be SO strong!" [sic]

Another also noticed her "strong" American way of speaking, adding, "she pronounces certain words like a brit but the cadence she's using is so american."

While Brown may be sounding more American these days, it's likely her accent is a mixture of many different places she's lived. The 20-year-old was born in Spain before her British parents moved back to England when she was 4. And a few years later, the Browns moved to Florida when the "Enola Holmes" star wanted to pursue acting. Since then, Brown has continued to split her time between England and the United States.

So, why is she leaning more American now? Some fans speculated that her accent is stronger right now since "Stranger Things" is currently filming season five.

As one fan explained, "She's filming stranger things where her accent is American so she's probably in that mode."

But other social media users also pointed out that spending time with Bongiovi — who was born in New Jersey — is likely a major factor, with one person noting, "I think she's just losing her accent because she's spending so much time in the US with her fiancé."

After all, the two have been inseparable since they first began dating in 2021.

"As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life," she told The Times in August. "I ran to my mum and said, 'I really, really like him!' After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side."

