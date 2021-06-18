Mila Kunis Reveals This Celeb Showed Up as She and Ashton Kutcher Set Off Beach Fireworks

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher got an unexpected visitor during quarantine while they were putting on a secret fireworks show for their family.

The 37-year-old "Ted" star visited "Conan" on Thursday, June 17 for one of the late-night show's final episodes. Toward the start of their conversation, Kunis pointed out the last time she had seen host Conan O'Brien was amid a chance encounter during summer of 2020, as they happen to both own beachside homes in the same general vicinity.

"It's peak of pandemic, July 4th weekend. My husband decides to procure fireworks — legally," Kunis said, then gesturing to imply the fireworks may not have been legal. "And we're like, 'Listen, it's for the kids. No one's here. We'll set them off on the beach. It's going to be safe.' He's from Iowa. He knows how to do this."

Kunis, who shares Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, with her husband of nearly six years, went on to explain how O'Brien seemed to materialize out of thin air as the fireworks were going off.

"We are setting off said fireworks, and no one's on the beach — there's nobody there," the "That '70s Show" alum shared. "And all of a sudden, fireworks like pew, pew, pew, pew. And then we see this."

Kunis then stood and impersonated O'Brien, approaching with a frown and crossed arms.

"But with a hoodie," she added.

O'Brien immediately questioned the impersonation of himself by firing back, "I'm not Mr. Burns on 'The Simpsons!'" However, Kunis stood by her representation.

"You literally walked in like this," she said, doubling down by doing the same grouchy walk again.

O'Brien eventually embraced the story and quipped, "First of all, that's my usual expression." Co-star Andy Richter added, "He does that when he sees people enjoying themselves."

The host then continued by saying, "I'm like the Grinch." He later explained his presence by explaining he was concerned when he heard "major explosions on the beach."

Kunis didn't specify how the rest of the night ended up, but it appeared there were no hard feelings. That said, it's likely that O'Brien might be workshopping a less ominous method of approaching people in the future.