Mike ‘The Situation' Sorrentino and wife save son from choking on pasta, Ring video shows

Originally appeared on E! Online

This "Jersey Shore" star just helped save his son from a very dangerous situation.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino shared a home Ring surveillance video that showed him and pregnant wife Lauren Sorrentino swiftly come to the aid of their eldest child, Romeo, 2, after he began choking on a piece of pasta during dinner.

"THE SCARIEST MOMENT OF OUR LIVES‼️" Mike Sorrentino captioned his Feb. 3 Instagram post. "It was an ordinary dinner at the Situations when suddenly without notice Romeo started choking on his favorite pasta pesto gnocchi!! He hunched over and wasn't breathing."

In the video, the 41-year-old and his wife immediately walk over to Romeo at the dining table after he begins to choke. As Mike Sorrentino lifts him out of his chair and starts to try to dislodge the food with back pats, Lauren Sorrentino walks over to the kitchen island and removes an anti-choking device from a drawer.

"It's OK," she reassures the family. "As long as he's making noise, he's not [actually] choking."

Lauren Sorrentino then uses the device on Romeo, with success, and gives the boy a hug as he sobs.

"I am so proud of how my wife and I didn't panic, didn't hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking airway and saved his life," Mike Sorrentino wrote in his post. "I love my family with all my heart and am so grateful things worked out. It's safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won't be having gnocchi anytime soon."

The world became fascinated by the "Jersey Shore" cast when the MTV reality show premiered 14 years ago.

Scores of people praised the parents for the way they handled the situation and also offered other words of support.

"So scary!" commented Mike Sorrentino's "Jersey Shore" costar Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, a mother of three. "Poor Romeo! You guys are wonderful parents."

Fellow cast member Jennifer "JWoww" Farley, a mom of two, wrote, "Thank goodness everything is okay," while costar Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola also commented, "Omg my heart, so glad he's okay!"

In addition to Romeo, Mike and Lauren Sorrentino are also parents to daughter Mia, 13 months, and announced last September they are expecting a third baby, revealing two months later that they are set to add another little girl to their family.